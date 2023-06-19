Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashwini-Tanisha pair clinches Nantes International title

The pair was initially trailing 0-4 but rallied well to level the scores at 10-10, and finally won the first game 21-15.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 18:25 IST , Nantes - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have been playing together since January.
FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have been playing together since January. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have been playing together since January. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian women’s badminton duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto clinched the Nantes International Challenge title defeating Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-14 in just 31 minutes.

The pair was initially trailing 0-4 at the Salle Metropolitana de la Trocardaiare but rallied well to level the scores at 10-10, and finally won the first game 21-15.

The second game saw the pair display even greater dominance. After breaking the tie at 3-3, Ashwini and Tanisha hit a remarkable seven-point winning streak.

ALSO READ
Canadian GP: Verstappen took chequered flag with dead bird on board

However, India suffered a setback in the mixed doubles final, where Tanisha and K. Sai Pratheek, who had advanced through the qualifiers to reach the final, fell short against the Danish duo of Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-14, 14-21, 17-21 in 51 minutes.

The International Challenge tournaments are not part of BWF World Tour series.

“A win hasn’t been on the cards for a long time for me, so it feels really great. Tanisha and me have been playing since January, so it is great to win,” said Ashwini.

On partnering Tanisha after having a long association with Sikki Devi, Ashwini said, “Sikki and I played for a long time but we had got stagnant a bit. We couldn’t go beyond a particular set of results.”

“So, it was good for the two of us to split. She (Sikki) is doing well in mixed doubles and I’m trying to do something new as I’m not young anymore. So wanted to play with a younger player and Tanisha fits the bill,” added Ashwini.

Related Topics

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IDN 0-0 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Argentina unable to break the deadlock, Messi not in matchday squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwini-Tanisha pair clinches Nantes International title
    PTI
  3. Gundogan toasts ‘party machine’ Grealish on Germany return
    AFP
  4. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Lunch: England 155/5 (37 overs); Lyon removes Brook; Bairstow joins Stokes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Ashwini-Tanisha pair clinches Nantes International title
    PTI
  2. Prannoy to lead India’s challenge in Taipei Open
    PTI
  3. Indonesia Open champion pair Satwik-Chirag to achieve career-high ranking of world no. 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwik-Chirag learn from losses to unlock A game, achieve career-high World No. 3 ranking
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. “This is for you”- Satwik dedicates Indonesia Open title to Dad on Father’s Day
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IDN 0-0 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Argentina unable to break the deadlock, Messi not in matchday squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwini-Tanisha pair clinches Nantes International title
    PTI
  3. Gundogan toasts ‘party machine’ Grealish on Germany return
    AFP
  4. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Lunch: England 155/5 (37 overs); Lyon removes Brook; Bairstow joins Stokes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment