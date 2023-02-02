Indian youngsters’ challenge against rising shuttlers from across the world fell flat in the second round of the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.

The mixed doubles pairing of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto were the first to lose. They suffered a straight-game (21-19, 21-16) defeat to Inodnesia’s Akbar Bintang Cahyono-Marsheilla Gischa Islami in their second-round clash.

Later today, Ishaan will pair up with Sai Pratheek in their men’s doubles round of 16 clash against the Thai combo of Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon, while B. Sai Praneeth, the seasoned men’s singles player, will be facing Korea’s Jeon Hyeokjin with the yearning to keep Indian hope alive in the event.

Meanwhile, in men’s singles, Kiran George went down 22-20, 15-21, 20-22 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheukyiu. Ashmita Chaliha, in women’s singles, started her match in a similar style, taking a first-game lead but lost the next two against Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt to make a second-round exit.

In mixed doubles too, India disappointed, with Rohan Kapoor-N. Sikki Reddy bowing down to China’s world no. 24 pairing of Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in straight games.