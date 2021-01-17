More Sports Badminton Badminton Carolina Marin claims Thailand Open title Marin's win in Bangkok comes as a shot in the arm to the reigning Olympic champion who will seek to defend her crown in Tokyo this year. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 17:18 IST The former world number one has faced an uphill task to recover from a knee injury in January 2019 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 17:18 IST Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat top seed Tai Tzu-ying to claim the Thailand Open title in Bangkok on Sunday. The former world number one has faced an uphill task to recover from a knee injury in January 2019 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. The first non-Asian women's player to clinch an Olympic gold, the Spaniard decisively won match point in the second set after beating her Taiwanese opponent 21-9, 21-16 in 42 minutes.In the women's doubles final, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyni Rahayu beat home pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-15, 21-12, a record fourth title in Thailand for Polii. READ: Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal suffers 2nd round exit, Kidambi Srikanth pulls out In the mixed doubles final, top-seeds Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-3, 20-22, 21-18.In the men's doubles, Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin beat Malaysia's Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 16-21, 23-21, 19-21.In the men's final, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen goes up against Hong Kong's Angus Long. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos