Carolina Marin claims Thailand Open title

Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat top seed Tai Tzu-ying to claim the Thailand Open title in Bangkok on Sunday.

The former world number one has faced an uphill task to recover from a knee injury in January 2019 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

The first non-Asian women's player to clinch an Olympic gold, the Spaniard decisively won match point in the second set after beating her Taiwanese opponent 21-9, 21-16 in 42 minutes.

In the women's doubles final, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyni Rahayu beat home pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-15, 21-12, a record fourth title in Thailand for Polii.



In the mixed doubles final, top-seeds Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-3, 20-22, 21-18.

In the men's doubles, Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin beat Malaysia's Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 16-21, 23-21, 19-21.

In the men's final, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen goes up against Hong Kong's Angus Long.