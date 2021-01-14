Badminton

Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal suffers 2nd round exit, Kidambi Srikanth pulls out

Saina went down to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan while Kidambi Srikanth announced his exit due to a calf muscle strain on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 January, 2021 16:29 IST

Saina got the better of Busanan in the first game, but the Thailand star came from behind to defeat the Indian shuttler 23-21, 14-21, 16-21 in the second round.   -  TWITTER

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 January, 2021 16:29 IST

Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing Thailand Open after losing to Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Thursday.

Saina got the better of Busanan in the first game, but the Thailand star came from behind to defeat the Indian shuttler 23-21, 14-21, 16-21 in the second round.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also bowed out of the tournament after stumbling to a loss in the second round. The pair was defeated by the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games 21-19, 21-17.

READ | Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Rankireddy and Shetty failed to make a good start and the duo was defeated in straight games.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the ongoing Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain.

 

Kidambi was slated to lock horns against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the second round, but with the Indian shuttler pulling out, Jia has progressed ahead into the tournament.

Srikanth on Wednesday had sailed into the second round of the Thailand Open after a comfortable win over compatriot Sourabh Verma.

  Dugout videos