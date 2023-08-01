MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Australia Open

Treesa and Gayatri, who climbed two spots to world number 17 in the latest BWF rankings on Tuesday, registered a 21-16, 21-17 win over world number 29 Canadian pair in the round of 32.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 15:35 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The duo will face a tough task against world number 4 Japanese combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.
FILE PHOTO: The duo will face a tough task against world number 4 Japanese combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The duo will face a tough task against world number 4 Japanese combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of the Australia Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight game win over Canada’s Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu on Tuesday.

Treesa and Gayatri, who climbed two spots to world number 17 in the latest BWF rankings on Tuesday, registered a 21-16, 21-17 win over world number 29 Canadian pair in the round of 32.

The Indian pair has not crossed the second round in any tournament apart from the semifinal finish at the All England Championships and the duo will face a tough task against world number 4 Japanese combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Ashwini Ponnappa, who is playing the tournament after four years, didn’t have a good outing as she along with her women’s doubles partner Tanisha Crasto lost 11-21, 21-14, 17-21 to the Indonesian combination of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi in the opening round.

Another women’s doubles combination of N. Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also bowed out after losing 14-21, 17-21 to the Taiwanese pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lee Chih Chen in their opening match.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be among the star Indian players who will be competition in the tournament, which is the last event before the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Related stories

Related Topics

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Commonwealth Games /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto /

N. Sikki Reddy /

P. V. Sindhu /

Lakshya Sen /

H. S. Prannoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Murasingh picks five as West loses nine wickets; Yadav dismissed for Central
    Team Sportstar
  2. Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Australia Open
    PTI
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff
    Reuters
  4. If Stokes texts me again I’ll delete it, says Moeen Ali
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Australia Open
    PTI
  2. Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya jumps to 11th in BWF rankings
    PTI
  3. Raksha Kandasamy finishes as runner-up at All England Junior Badminton Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open: Sindhu, Srikanth hope for a turnaround; focus on Prannoy and Sen
    PTI
  5. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-Young win Japan Open finals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Murasingh picks five as West loses nine wickets; Yadav dismissed for Central
    Team Sportstar
  2. Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Australia Open
    PTI
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff
    Reuters
  4. If Stokes texts me again I’ll delete it, says Moeen Ali
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment