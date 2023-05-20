Viktor Axelsen ruled out of Malaysia Masters, Singapore Open due to hamstring strain

Viktor Axelsen suffered a setback just ahead of the beginning of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier since the Dane shuttler sustained a left hamstring strain at the Sudirman Cup here on Friday. The injury meant he would miss the ‘next few tournaments’ on the BWF World Tour.

According to the BWF Tour calendar, Axelsen was due to participate in the Malaysia Masters (May 23-28) and Singapore Open (June 6-11). Both events are part of the Olympic qualifying cycle.

Axelsen, part of the Denmark team that played Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup quarterfinal, limped out of his much-anticipated men’s singles match against world no. 8 Lee Zii Jia after both players were tied at 4-4 in the opening game.

“Hi guys. The MRI scan I went through yesterday showed what we expected, which is a muscle strain in my left hamstring,” the shuttler wrote on his social media account.

“I am therefore not able to be on the court for the next time being and will miss the next few tournaments. I am taking one day at a time and I am looking forward to start working my way back to full speed again.

I want to thank the doctors, volunteers and everyone around the Danish Team who helped getting everything checked yesterday, and all of you for your support and encouragement. Talk soon, Viggo,” he added.

As the reigning Olympic and World Championships gold medallist gave a walkover, Malaysia took a 2-0 lead in the tie, with Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei winning the opening mixed doubles match.

Malaysia eventually defeated Denmark 3-1 to seal its place in the semifinals.

Axelsen, whose last World Tour title came in January at the Malaysia Open Super Series, could accumulate runner-up and third-place finishes at the India Open and Swiss Open.

The 29-year-old won a record seven Super Series titles in 2022.