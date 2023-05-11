Basketball

Anthony Davis to be available for Game 6 against Warriors - reports

Anthony Davis is expected to be back for the sixth game against the Warriors after he suffered a head injury on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 11 May, 2023 22:03 IST
Davis during the Lakers vs Warriors series in NBA Playoffs.

Davis during the Lakers vs Warriors series in NBA Playoffs. | Photo Credit: AFP

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis is expected to be fit for the sixth game of the side’s Western Conference semifinals series against Golden State Warriors, according to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

NBA semifinal: Curry, Warriors stave off elimination; GSW force Game 6 by beating Lakers

Davis was taken out of the game in the final quarter during the fifth game after he was hit on the head from Kevon Looney’s elbow. He did not take part in the remaining game.

Lakers lost the fifth game 121-106 but lead the overall series three games to two and will have the chance to close out the affair at home in Los Angeles.

Davis has bee pivotal in Lakers’ wins in the series and their coach Darvin Ham gave a positive update right after the conclusion of fifth game.

“He seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said in the post match interview. In the five games so far, Davis averages 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

