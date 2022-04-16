NBA Playoffs: Mavs G Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 1 vs. Jazz

Superstar guard Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round playoff series with a calf injury against the visiting Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon, coach Jason Kidd announced.

The Mavericks announced earlier this week that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Doncic.

"He's day to day, so we'll go from there," Kidd said of Doncic.

RELATED: NBA Playoffs: First-round preview, schedule, timings in IST

Doncic, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday's regular-season finale.

The two-time All-NBA performer and three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

Dallas was 8-9 without Doncic in the lineup this season, including a 120-116 loss at Utah on Christmas Day.