NBA Playoffs: Mavs G Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 1 vs. Jazz The two-time All-NBA performer and three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists. Reuters 16 April, 2022 21:38 IST Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs upcourt as referee Leon Wood, left, signals Doncic's 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. - AP Superstar guard Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round playoff series with a calf injury against the visiting Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon, coach Jason Kidd announced.The Mavericks announced earlier this week that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Doncic."He's day to day, so we'll go from there," Kidd said of Doncic.RELATED: NBA Playoffs: First-round preview, schedule, timings in ISTDoncic, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday's regular-season finale.The two-time All-NBA performer and three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.Dallas was 8-9 without Doncic in the lineup this season, including a 120-116 loss at Utah on Christmas Day.