Draymond Green declining player option, enters free agency

The 33-year-old veteran is turning down a $27.6 million salary to enter free agency after winning four NBA titles in 11 seasons with the Warriors.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 22:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center. | Photo Credit: THEARON W. HENDERSON/ Getty Images
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his player option for 2023-24, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN and The Athletic on Monday.

ALSO READ
NBA Draft: How does it work, how are players picked? - Explained

“We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul told ESPN.

The four-time All-Star averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 73 games (all starts) with Golden State in 2022-23.

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 758 games (608 starts) since the Warriors drafted him in the second round out of Michigan State in 2012. He was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Along with All-Star teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr, Green won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs this season. The NBA suspended Green for one game in the first-round series against Sacramento after he stomped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

ALSO READ
NBA: 3-time Sixth Man award winner Lou Williams announces retirement

Announcing that suspension, the NBA said Green’s history as a repeat offender contributed to the suspension. His history of transgressions includes 162 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and now four suspensions.

During the preseason in October, the Warriors fined Green an undisclosed amount for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice.

Related Topics

Draymond Green /

Golden State Warriors /

Steve Kerr

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
