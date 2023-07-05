MagazineBuy Print

Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for FIBA World Cup: report

The World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 21:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Antetokounmpo, 28, had a "cleanup procedure" on his knee two weeks ago.
FILE PHOTO: Antetokounmpo, 28, had a “cleanup procedure” on his knee two weeks ago. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon



Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.

Antetokounmpo, 28, had a “cleanup procedure” on his knee two weeks ago, according to the report.

The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season.

Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019.

