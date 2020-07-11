More Sports Basketball Basketball India basketball captain Jeena ties the knot India's basketball captain P.S. Jeena tied the knot with Jackson C. Johnson, an engineer, at Meloor, Thrissur, on Saturday. Team Sportstar Kochi 11 July, 2020 20:20 IST P.S. Jeena with her husband Jackson Johnson. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Kochi 11 July, 2020 20:20 IST With things being very quiet on the competition front, some of the top sporting icons of the country have found this an ideal time get married.Indian basketball captain P.S. Jeena tied the knot with Jackson C. Johnson, an engineer, at Meloor, Thrissur, on Saturday.A few hours earlier, Jeena's KSEB teammate and former junior international E. Amrutha married former volleyball international K.G. Ragesh, a former Kerala captain, at Thriprayar in Thrissur. Ragesh is also from the KSEB. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos