India basketball captain Jeena ties the knot

With things being very quiet on the competition front, some of the top sporting icons of the country have found this an ideal time get married.

Indian basketball captain P.S. Jeena tied the knot with Jackson C. Johnson, an engineer, at Meloor, Thrissur, on Saturday.

A few hours earlier, Jeena's KSEB teammate and former junior international E. Amrutha married former volleyball international K.G. Ragesh, a former Kerala captain, at Thriprayar in Thrissur. Ragesh is also from the KSEB.