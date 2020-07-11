Basketball

India basketball captain Jeena ties the knot

India's basketball captain P.S. Jeena tied the knot with Jackson C. Johnson, an engineer, at Meloor, Thrissur, on Saturday.

Kochi 11 July, 2020 20:20 IST

P.S. Jeena with her husband Jackson Johnson.   -  Special Arrangement

With things being very quiet on the competition front, some of the top sporting icons of the country have found this an ideal time get married.

A few hours earlier, Jeena's KSEB teammate and former junior international E. Amrutha married former volleyball international K.G. Ragesh, a former Kerala captain, at Thriprayar in Thrissur. Ragesh is also from the KSEB.

