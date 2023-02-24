NBA: Jayson Tatum lifts Boston Celtics over Indiana Pacers in OT

Jayson Tatum scored the final four points of overtime to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Tatum had 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the victory. He broke a 138-138 tie by making two free throws with 56.2 seconds remaining and then scored the game’s final basket after collecting an offensive rebound with 10.4 seconds to play.

Jaylen Brown added 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who improved their record to 4-5 in overtime games. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 24 points in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him to the Celtics in the offseason. Brogdon made nine of his 12 field goal attempts, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Myles Turner connected a career-high eight 3-pointers and tied a career high 40 with points for the Pacers, who made 22 3-pointers in the game. Turner made 8 of 10 shots from behind the arc.

Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points and 14 assists, but missed a long 3-point attempt at the end of regulation with the teams tied 125-125.

The Celtics led 34-31 after one quarter and 68-58 at halftime. Boston outrebounded Indiana 28-13 in the first half and led by 16 following an Al Horford tip-in that made it 62-46 with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter.

The Pacers erased their 10-point halftime deficit by opening the third quarter on a 13-2 spurt, capped by a Haliburton jumper that put Indiana in front 71-70 with 9:27 left in the quarter. Although Indiana made eight 3-pointers in the third, the Pacers trailed 100-97 entering the fourth.

Thursday’s matchup was the second of three meetings between Boston and Indiana this season. The Pacers won the first game 117-112 in Boston on Dec. 21. The third game will be in Boston on March 24.