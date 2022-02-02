WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones signs offer, returns to Sun

Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones signed the core qualifying offer to remain with the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Sun.

“I am so happy to be back in Connecticut,” Jones said. “This organisation has believed in me since day one and I definitely feel like we have unfinished business. The fans want it, the front office wants it and the players want it. So now we just have to go out and get it done and bring a chip back to Mohegan Sun.”

‘Ecstatic’

Jones, 28, received 48 of 49 first-place MVP votes after averaging 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27 starts last season. The three-time All-Star has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 163 games (117 starts) over five seasons with Connecticut.

“We are ecstatic about JJ’s decision to return and continue her career in Connecticut,” Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “She is one of the most versatile and talented players in the world. She has a burning desire to improve, and we look forward to building upon the momentum of her MVP season. JJ is an unselfish superstar and is driven to help bring a championship to Connecticut. This is a great day for the Sun.”

The Sun finished 26-6 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the eventual champion Chicago Sky in four games.