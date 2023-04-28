Basketball

NBA: Durant signs ‘lifetime contract’ with Nike

Reuters
BENGALURU 28 April, 2023 23:08 IST
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is interviewed after the Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant has signed a ‘lifetime contract’ with sportswear giant Nike, the NBA star said on Friday, following in the footsteps of greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball players to have lifetime deals.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically,” Durant, a twice NBA champion and 13-times All-Star, said in a statement via Boardroom.

“We’ve travelled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honoured to be in rare company with this deal.”

Nike has supported Durant’s involvement in grassroots basketball by helping refurbish courts in communities across the world through the Durant Family Foundation.

“As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike’s executive vice president of global sports marketing John Slusher said.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Durant’s Suns are through to the Western Conference semi-finals where they will play the Denver Nuggets.

