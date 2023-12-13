MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Moment was everything, says LeBron James on son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal

LeBron travelled from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after Lakers’ NBA Cup final to watch Bronny make his collegiate debut for Southern California.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 11:36 IST , DALLAS - 2 MINS READ

AP
LeBron James watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game betwee Southern California and Long Beach State.
LeBron James watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game betwee Southern California and Long Beach State. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

LeBron James watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game betwee Southern California and Long Beach State. | Photo Credit: AP

LeBron James didn’t get the same break as his Los Angeles Lakers teammates after they won the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The superstar went back to LA from Las Vegas on Sunday to watch oldest son Bronny James make his collegiate debut for Southern California nearly five months after going into cardiac arrest during a workout.

The Lakers had another day off before returning to the regular season with a 127-125 loss to Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. James didn’t miss a beat, finishing with 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

“It was everything for my family,” James said of his detour back to California. “It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time the buzzer hit zeros.”

After getting a pat on the rear from his dad before the opening tip, Bronny James had four points, three assists and two rebounds while playing 16 minutes in an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.

The son didn’t greet his father after the loss, and didn’t take questions after making a brief statement to a horde of media at USC’s Galen Center.

“I think the most important thing, who cares about the win or the loss, the kid was standing tall and standing strong at the end of the game,” said James, who turns 39 later this month. “That is a blessing in its own right, and that is a win. He’s won at life, and everything else at this point is extra credit.”

LeBron James entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick out of high school in Akron, Ohio, in 2003. The NBA’s career scoring leader is in his 21st season.

“That moment was everything for us to be there,” James said. “To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”

Related stories

Related Topics

LeBron James /

NBA /

Los Angeles Lakers /

Bronny James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Moment was everything, says LeBron James on son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal
    AP
  2. Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 1st T20I loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw
    Reuters
  4. After Champions League exit, Man United can turn attention to improving in Premier League: Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Moment was everything, says LeBron James on son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal
    AP
  2. NBA: Milwaukee Bucks knocks off Chicago Bulls in overtime
    Reuters
  3. Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season
    AP
  4. LeBron’s son Bronny James makes collegiate hoops debut after cardiac arrest
    AFP
  5. NBA Cup: Anthony Davis’ big game leads Lakers past Pacers for tourney title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Moment was everything, says LeBron James on son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal
    AP
  2. Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 1st T20I loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw
    Reuters
  4. After Champions League exit, Man United can turn attention to improving in Premier League: Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment