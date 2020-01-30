More Sports Basketball Basketball Former India hoopster Mathew Satyababu dies Satyababu was also a qualified NIS basketball coach and a B panel Basketball Federation of India referee. K. Keethivasan Chennai 30 January, 2020 18:05 IST Satyababu (in picture) led India in the 6th Asian Games in Bangkok in 1970. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES K. Keethivasan Chennai 30 January, 2020 18:05 IST P. Mathew Satyababu, a former Indian basketball player, passed away here on Thursday. He was 79 and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.After joining Integral Coach Factory, Mathew grew in stature and went on to represent Andhra Pradesh in National Championships from 1962 to 1964 and Indian Railways from 1965 to 1975. He had represented the two teams in volleyball, too.WATCH | Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black MamfaMathew represented India in the Asian Basketball Championship in Seoul, South Korea in 1967, Bangkok in 1969 and Manila in 1970. He also led the country in the 6th Asian Games in Bangkok in 1970 and was a qualified NIS basketball coach and a B panel Basketball Federation of India referee. He was a coach for Indian Railways (men and women) teams in the National Championships and was also with the Tamil Nadu State team as a head coach once. His last rites will be held on January 31 at 3 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.