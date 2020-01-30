Former India hoopster Mathew Satyababu dies

P. Mathew Satyababu, a former Indian basketball player, passed away here on Thursday. He was 79 and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

After joining Integral Coach Factory, Mathew grew in stature and went on to represent Andhra Pradesh in National Championships from 1962 to 1964 and Indian Railways from 1965 to 1975. He had represented the two teams in volleyball, too.

WATCH | Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamfa

Mathew represented India in the Asian Basketball Championship in Seoul, South Korea in 1967, Bangkok in 1969 and Manila in 1970. He also led the country in the 6th Asian Games in Bangkok in 1970 and was a qualified NIS basketball coach and a B panel Basketball Federation of India referee.

He was a coach for Indian Railways (men and women) teams in the National Championships and was also with the Tamil Nadu State team as a head coach once. His last rites will be held on January 31 at 3 p.m.