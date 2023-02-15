Basketball

Jewel, Post Malone, Vin Diesel to perform at NBA All-Star Game

Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.

AP
15 February, 2023 23:10 IST
A host of celebrities are set to perform at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

A host of celebrities are set to perform at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Utah native and Grammy nominee Jewel, along with Post Malone and actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, will be among the performers at this weekend’s NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.

Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.

The halftime show will feature three Nigerian artists — Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema — doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, holds up the ball before handing it to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, holds up the ball before handing it to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Photo Credit: AP

Once the halftime show ends, the NBA will host a celebration commemorating James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month to become the league’s career scoring leader.

Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem before the game.

Affleck, who stars in the upcoming film “Air” — the story about how Sonny Vaccaro signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal — will introduce the teams before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Utah-based group The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday — along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem — at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State.

