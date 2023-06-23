MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?

The Lakers concluded the 2023 NBA Draft with two picks.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 10:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jalen Hood-Schifino reacts as he walks off the stage after being selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jalen Hood-Schifino reacts as he walks off the stage after being selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jalen Hood-Schifino reacts as he walks off the stage after being selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Los Angeles Lakers picked Jalen Hood-Schifino with the 17th pick in the first round and Mojave King with the 47th pick in the second round.

The Lakers had traded their 50th pick in the second round with Indiana Pacers’ 47th.

The second round pick - King - however is likely to be clubbed in a trade deal to the Indiana Pacers.

Related Topics

NBA Draft /

NBA /

Los Angeles Lakers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023 Highlights: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Brandon Miller goes to Hornets, Scoot picked by Portland
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Indiana Pacers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Construction halted on the mansion of Brazilian soccer star Neymar
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Indiana Pacers?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Golden State Warriors?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by San Antonio Spurs?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023 Highlights: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Brandon Miller goes to Hornets, Scoot picked by Portland
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Indiana Pacers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Construction halted on the mansion of Brazilian soccer star Neymar
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment