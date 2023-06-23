NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?

The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Los Angeles Lakers picked Jalen Hood-Schifino with the 17th pick in the first round and Mojave King with the 47th pick in the second round.

The Lakers had traded their 50th pick in the second round with Indiana Pacers’ 47th.

The second round pick - King - however is likely to be clubbed in a trade deal to the Indiana Pacers.