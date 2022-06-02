NBA Finals 2022, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Full schedule, where to watch in India

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will lock horns in the NBA Finals, which begin on Friday, June 3.

WHAT ARE THE NBA FINALS?

The Eastern Conference (Celtics) and Western Conference (Warriors) champions play each other in a best-of-seven series to determine the winner of the league.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 1: June 3 (Friday) - 6:30 AM IST Game 2: June 6 (Monday) - 5:30 AM IST Game 3: June 9 (Thursday) - 6:30 AM IST Game 4: June 11 (Saturday) - 6:30 AM IST Game 5: June 14 (Tuesday) - 6:30 AM IST Game 6: June 17 (Friday) - 6:30 AM IST Game 7: June 20 (Monday) - 5:30 AM IST

WHERE TO WATCH NBA FINALS 2022 LIVE IN INDIA?

The 2022 NBA Finals between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be aired LIVE on Sports18, MTV and VH1 TV channels in India. The LIVE streaming will be available on Voot.

THE FORMAT

The NBA Finals are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, where the team with a better record in the regular season gets the home advantage in the first two games. In this case, the Warriors will have the home advantage as they ended with 53 wins and 29 losses, compared to Celtics' 51 wins and 31 losses. The first two games will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The team to first register four wins is crowned champion.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Graphic shows route to NBA finals, head-to-head record and comparison between star players Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry. - Graphic News

ELITE CLUB

Stephen Curry will join the ranks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell if he wins his fourth NBA championship to go with his two MVPs.

NEW ON THE SCENE

Boston Celtics will be looking to accomplish what Milwaukee Bucks did last year - win the championship without a single player on the roster with prior experience in the NBA Finals.

LIST OF NBA CHAMPIONS SINCE 2010