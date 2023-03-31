Watch: Jayson Tatum’s 40 against Bucks as Celtics tightens gap atop Eastern standings

Basketball

31 March, 2023 10:26 IST
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

The Boston Celtics received a 40-point performance from Jayson Tatum and tightened the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference standings by breezing to a 140-99 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

The outcome left Milwaukee (55-22) with a two-game lead over Boston (53-24) in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics won two of their three regular-season games against the Bucks. Each team has five regular season games to play.

Tatum made 8 of his 10 3-pointers and also had eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 30 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, who led by 44 in the third quarter and by 49 in the fourth. Boston has a 21-1 record all-time when Tatum and Brown each score at least 30 points in the same game.

