Basketball

NBA: Dallas Mavericks down the Embiid-less 76ers

A Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers had plenty of looks but was woeful from the floor in its 109-91 loss away to the Dallas Mavericks.

12 January, 2020 18:32 IST

