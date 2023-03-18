Basketball

NBA result: DeRozan scores 49 as Bulls beat Timberwolves in double OT

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

AP
CHICAGO  18 March, 2023 10:11 IST
CHICAGO  18 March, 2023 10:11 IST
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the first overtime of an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the first overtime of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo Credit: AP

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine finished with 39, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, nailing 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels scored 25.

The Bulls led 130-125 in the second OT before Conley hit a 3-pointer. Minnesota’s Naz Reid had a layup rim out, and DeRozan made a turnaround jumper to bump Chicago’s lead to 132-28 with 1:27 remaining.

Also Read
NBA result: Rockets beat Pelicans 114-112 as Smith hits late 3-pointer

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made the second free throw after an airball to pull the Timberwolves within three. But Vucevic brought the Bulls bench to its feet with a thunderous one-handed dunk for a three-point play with just over a minute left.

Reid drove for a layup to make it a four-point game. But DeRozan made four free throws in the final 36 seconds to help Chicago come away with a wild win.

Edwards was hurt late in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after jumping while throwing a pass. He stayed down, clutching his ankle before being helped to the back.

Losing Edwards would be a big blow for the Timberwolves, who came in tied for seventh in the Western Conference and are trying to avoid the play-in. He came into the game averaging 25 points and made his first All-Star team this year.

Conley nailed a 3 to give Minnesota a 121-118 lead in the first overtime. DeRozan tied on a three-point play with just over a minute left, with Gobert fouling out in the process.

McDaniels then scored to put Minnesota back on top. LaVine drove for a tying layup with 11 seconds remaining after the Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince threw the ball away, and McDaniels missed a pull-up 3 for Minnesota.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us