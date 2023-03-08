NBA result: Gafford’s putback gives Wizards 119-117 win over Pistons

Daniel Gafford converted a putback of Bradley Beal’s airball at the buzzer, and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons its ninth straight loss, 119-117 on Tuesday night.

With the score tied, Beal drove to the baseline and shot a fadeaway floater that was too strong and missed everything. Gafford grabbed the weak-side rebound and banked in the game-winner.

Beal finished with 32 points, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 before fouling out in the final minute. Washington (32-34) ended a two-game skid and is 10th in the Eastern Conference, in position for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Jaden Ivey had 26 points and 12 assists for the NBA-worst Pistons. James Wiseman added 21 points.

Ivey was the only active Pistons player who played in the team’s season-opening win over the Orlando Magic. The other nine have either been traded or are injured.

Washington scored 14 points in the first 3:06 of the fourth quarter — giving it 50 in the second half — to take a 103-95 lead, but Ivey’s 3-pointer put Detroit up 110-109 with 3:18 left.

Ivey drew Porzingis’ sixth foul with 50.7 seconds to play, then hit both free throws to give Detroit a 117-115 lead, but Beal tied it with a layup.

Isaiah Livers turned the ball over with 23 seconds left, setting up the winning play.

The Pistons shot 54.8% in the first half, with Wiseman going 6 of 6, to take a 58-53 lead.

Washington hit 12 of its first 17 second-half shots, including four 3-pointers, to move ahead 83-76.

The Wizards scored 36 points in the third quarter, including 10 by Beal, but R.J. Hampton’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer pulled Detroit within 89-88.