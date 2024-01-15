NBA roundup: Damian Lillard-led Bucks edge Kings in OT

Damian Lillard capped a frantic finish with a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks found a way to outlast the visiting Sacramento Kings 143-142 on Sunday night.

De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 32 points and sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating layup in regulation, then contributed three hoops to a 13-9 run that gave the visitors a 141-137 lead with just 33.9 seconds to go.

Lillard finished with a team-high 29 points to go with eight assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo supplied 27 points as part of a triple-double, Malik Beasley had 23 points and Bobby Portis scored 22.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 10th triple-double of the season for the Kings with 21 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and a game-high 15 assists. Malik Monk had 28 points, Kevin Huerter recorded a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Harrison Barnes netted 14 points for Sacramento.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Suns 127, Trail Blazers 116

Devin Booker recorded 34 points and seven assists to help Phoenix notch a victory over host Portland.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Kevin Durant added 21 points and six assists and Grayson Allen scored 20 points for Phoenix. Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.

Scoot Henderson scored a career-best 33 points to go with nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals and Anfernee Simons tallied 28 points for the Trail Blazers. Duop Reath had 17 points and two steals and Kris Murray had 13 points for Portland.

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 105

Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter to fuel host Minnesota to a victory over Los Angeles in Minneapolis.

Edwards was questionable to play Sunday due to a left knee contusion. He didn’t look hindered by the injury, as he made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 attempts from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 points and Rudy Gobert recorded 15 points and 18 rebounds for his third straight double-double. Jaden McDaniels added 14 points for the Timberwolves, who have won two in a row and 16 of 18 games at home this season.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard contributed 26 points and nine rebounds and Norman Powell sank six 3-pointers to highlight his 24-point performance off the bench. Paul George scored 16 points and James Harden added 14 for the Clippers.

Nuggets 117, Pacers 109

Michael Porter Jr. was 7-for-11 from 3-point range to finish with 25 points, one of four Nuggets players with 20 or more points, and host Denver beat Indiana.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Jamal Murray also scored 25 and had eight assists, Aaron Gordon finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 11 points for the Nuggets, who improved to 17-4 at home.

Bruce Brown had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana in his first game in Denver since winning the NBA title with the Nuggets in June. Buddy Hield had 16 points for the Pacers.

Heat 104, Hornets 87

Tyler Herro had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists through three quarters as host Miami routed Charlotte.

Heat center Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Miami, which never trailed as Herro was needed for just 1:54 in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were led by Terry Rozier (26 points), LaMelo Ball (21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Miles Bridges (20 points).