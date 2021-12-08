NBA roundup: Kevin Durant helps Nets overtake Mavs

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Brooklyn Nets erased a 17-point deficit and earned a 102-99 victory over the slumping Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

James Harden added 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. He shot 7 of 13 and hit two free throws that gave Brooklyn its first lead, 91-90, with 6:41 remaining.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, James Johnson contributed 12, and Patty Mills chipped in 10 as Brooklyn shot 50.6 per cent and won for the 15th time in 19 games.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 28 points and added nine assists after sitting out Saturday with a sprained left ankle, but Dallas dropped its fifth straight home game and lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Lakers 117, Celtics 102

LeBron James scored 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting to lead Los Angeles past visiting Boston.

Russell Westbrook contributed 24 points and 11 assists, while Anthony Davis totalled 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who won for the fifth time in eight games.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Celtics, who have dropped two of their past three contests.

Knicks 121, Spurs 109

RJ Barrett poured in 32 points, and Mitchell Robinson added 11 points and 14 rebounds as visiting New York knocked off San Antonio to snap a three-game losing streak.

Alec Burks added 18 points for New York, with Immanuel Quickley hitting for 16, Julius Randle scoring 15 and Derrick Rose contributing 12.

Derrick White paced San Antonio with 26 points while Dejounte Murray tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Keldon Johnson left the game with a right ankle injury late in the second quarter.