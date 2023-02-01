The Sacramento Kings will shoot for another win on the road in their transcendent season when they square off against the hapless San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Sacramento has taken the first two games of the season series with the Spurs and has won its past four overall contests with San Antonio.

The Kings head south after a 118-111 overtime win at Minnesota on Monday that snapped a two-game losing streak. Sacramento got 32 points from De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles scored eight of his 11 points in the extra period in the win.

The Kings led by four points with less than a minute to play before Minnesota rallied to force overtime. Three-pointers by Lyles and Keegan Murray early in the extra session put Sacramento on top for good and allowed the Kings to avenge a loss at Minnesota on Saturday in the first of a back-to-back between the teams.

“To go into overtime in someone else’s building and gut out a win is definitely big,” Fox said after he racked up his 13th 30-point game of the season.

Malik Monk added 19 points for Sacramento in the win while Domantas Sabonis had his league-leading 38th double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) before fouling out. Murray pitched in 13 points and 13 rebounds to post the third double-double of his rookie season.

“In overtime we were really good (on defense), especially when we decided to go small,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “We got a lot of contributions from up and down the lineup.”

Wednesday’s contest is the third of a season-long seven-game road trip for the Kings.

The Spurs are searching for answers after a 127-106 loss at home to surging Washington on Monday. The setback was the sixth in a row, and the 11th in the past 12 games, for San Antonio to finish off a dismal January in which it won just twice in its 15 contests.

Keldon Johnson led all scorers in the loss with 26 points while Jeremy Sochan had 17 (15 of them in the first half), Zach Collins had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Stanley Johnson added 10 points for the Spurs.

The Spurs led by as many as eight points in the first period, were down by eight at the half and clawed to within four points midway through the third quarter before Washington took charge for good, reeling off eight straight points. San Antonio’s deficit was at 11 going into the fourth quarter and it never got closer as Washington poured it on down the stretch.

“(Our guys) are doing what they can,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “It’s one of those games. We had more fast break points, we had more second-chance points, we had fewer turnovers, we had more points in the paint, but shot 20 something (percent) from three and they shot 50 (percent) or something like that. Game over. (That’s) the new NBA.”