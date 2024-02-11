MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie signs with hometown Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers

The point guard was traded by the Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He cleared waivers Saturday and by then had already made up his mind that he was going back to Los Angeles.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 09:31 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (r) dribbles while being defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
FILE PHOTO: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (r) dribbles while being defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (r) dribbles while being defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spencer Dinwiddie signed Saturday with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, finding a new team quickly after getting traded by the Brooklyn Nets.

The point guard was traded by the Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He cleared waivers Saturday and by then had already made up his mind that he was going back to Los Angeles.

“Spencer is returning to his roots and the city where his journey began. ... His play-making and aggressiveness from the guard position provides us valuable depth as we continue our strong push toward the back half of the season,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a social media post showing some of Dinwiddie’s highlights.

Dinwiddie started 48 games this season for the Nets, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists. He had returned for his second stint in Brooklyn just before last year’s trade deadline, coming from Dallas as part of the package for Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks were also believed to be interested in a reunion with Dinwiddie, who attended their game against the Knicks in New York on Thursday night.

ALSO READ | NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings past Nuggets

But the 30-year-old Dinwiddie instead is heading to the city where he was born and graduated from William Howard Taft High School. The Lakers weren’t able to upgrade their roster with any trades before Thursday’s deadline but scored quickly in the buyout market.

He figures to back up D’Angelo Russell, a former teammate in Brooklyn who scored 30 points Friday in a 139-122 victory over New Orleans with Dinwiddie in attendance sitting next to Pelinka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Spencer Dinwiddie /

Los Angeles Lakers /

Brooklyn Nets /

Rob Pelinka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie signs with hometown Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers
    AP
  2. Ligue 1: Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille, lens beats Strasbourg
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: South Africa takes third place by defeating DR Congo
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guimaraes double lifts Newcastle to win at Forest
    Reuters
  5. Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen beats Bayern 3-0 to open up five-point Bundesliga lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie signs with hometown Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers
    AP
  2. NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings past Nuggets
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Pistons rallies from 23 down, beats Blazers in OT
    Reuters
  4. NBA trade deadline roundup: Knicks, Thunder make big additions
    Reuters
  5. Lakers unveil first of three Kobe Bryant statues
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie signs with hometown Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers
    AP
  2. Ligue 1: Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille, lens beats Strasbourg
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: South Africa takes third place by defeating DR Congo
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guimaraes double lifts Newcastle to win at Forest
    Reuters
  5. Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen beats Bayern 3-0 to open up five-point Bundesliga lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment