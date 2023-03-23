Watch: Stephen Curry shines with double-double as Warriors edge out Dallas Mavericks on Doncic’s return

Stephen Curry managed a double-double on Wednesday night as Golden State Warriors defeated Dallas Mavericks 127-125 in a contest that had significant ramifications on the Western Conference standings in the NBA.

Golden State (38-36) not only moved 1 and 1/2 games up on Dallas (36-37) but also gained a tiebreaker advantage by claiming the season series 2-1.

Curry scored 20, assisted 13 and took five off the board as the Warriors pulled off their second straight win. With this, his season average stood at 29.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Here are the highlights from his performance vs Dallas Mavericks: