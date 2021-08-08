Toronto Raptors re-signs Gary Trent Jr. on a multi million-dollar deal

The Toronto Raptors announced the signing of restricted free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year deal on Sunday.

Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported last week that Trent had agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract.

Trent, 22, will likely be tabbed to start for Toronto next season following the departure of Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.

The son of Gary Trent, who averaged 8.6 points over nine seasons in the NBA (1995-2004), is coming off his best season, his third in the league.

He averaged 15.3 points and 2.8 made 3-pointers in 58 games (38 starts) with the Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.

Trent put up 16.2 points in 17 games (15 starts) with Toronto after being traded from Portland in March along with Rodney Hood for Norman Powell.

In his three seasons, the 2018 second-round draft pick has averaged 11.0 points and shot 39.3 percent from 3-point range.