Why was Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended for one game in NBA

Under NBA rules, a player or coach who receives a 16th technical foul during the regular season is automatically banned for one game.

AP
New York 17 March, 2023 10:01 IST
In his 11th NBA season, all spent with Golden State, Green is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

In his 11th NBA season, all spent with Golden State, Green is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday after being whistled for his 16th technical foul of the season.

Green, a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, received his most recent technical foul with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Golden State’s 134-126 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

For every two additional technical fouls received the remainder of the season, Green faces being suspended for another game.

Green, a 33-year-old American known for physical play, will serve his ban on Friday when the defending NBA champion Warriors visit Atlanta.

The Warriors are 36-34 this season to rank sixth in the Western Conference.

