More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Wrap: Rockets slump to third-straight loss, Warriors beat 76ers The Houston Rockets fell to a third straight loss with a defeat to the Charlotte Hornets while Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 118-114. Dejan Kalinic 08 March, 2020 15:02 IST Houston Rockets star James Harden had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds against Charlotte Hornets. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 08 March, 2020 15:02 IST The Houston Rockets' losing streak continued in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors claimed a win on Saturday.The Rockets slumped to a third straight loss with a 108-99 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets.James Harden had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, but added 10 turnovers as Russell Westbrook missed the clash.All five of the Hornets' starters managed double-digits in points, led by Terry Rozier's 24. Terry Rozier (24 PTS, 6 3PM) connects on his second 4-point play of the game!: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/72dhQJSdHB— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020 Even with Stephen Curry missing due to the flu, the Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114.Damion Lee's 24 points helped the Warriors to just their 15th win of the season. Wonderful Valanciunas, Love leads Cavs Jonas Valanciunas’ big double-double of 27 PTS, 17 REB leads the @memgrizz! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/iHQln42t5m— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 8, 2020 Jonas Valanciunas' double-double of 27 points and 17 rebounds saw the Memphis Grizzlies past the Atlanta Hawks 118-101.Kevin Love's 27 points helped the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Denver Nuggets 104-102.The Utah Jazz was too good for the Detroit Pistons 111-105 thanks to a 32-point haul from Bojan Bogdanovic.READ | Rockets struggleWith Westbrook sidelined, Houston needed a greater contribution from their starters. But three of them – Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore – went a combined three-of-12 from the field. Morant magic Ja stops on a dime! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/wjXjZmeWkq— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020 Ja Morant (24 points) helped the Grizzlies to their win. Saturday's resultsCharlotte Hornets 108-99 Houston RocketsUtah Jazz 111-105 Detroit PistonsCleveland Cavaliers 104-102 Denver NuggetsMemphis Grizzlies 118-101 Atlanta HawksGolden State Warriors 118-114 Philadelphia 76ersSacramento Kings 123-111 Portland Trail Blazers Lakers at ClippersThe Staples Center will host another blockbuster on Sunday. After beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers (48-13) face the Clippers (43-19). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos