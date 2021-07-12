More Sports Basketball Basketball WNBA: Seattle Storm beats Phoenix Mercury Epiphanny Prince scores 15 points as Seattle Storm beats Phoenix Mercury 82-75 in the WNBA. Reuters 12 July, 2021 12:00 IST Reuters 12 July, 2021 12:00 IST Epiphanny Prince scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as the host Seattle Storm held off the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 82-75 on Sunday.Katie Lou Samuelson added 14 points and Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart scored 13 each for the Storm (16-5), who took the WNBA's best record into the All-Star and Olympic break.Kia Nurse scored 28, Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17, and Brittney Griner 16 for the Mercury (9-10), who used just seven players and were outscored 26-2 in bench points.ALSO READ - NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks trounces Phoenix SunsDiana Taurasi missed her third consecutive game because of a hip injury and her replacement, Sophie Cunningham, was sidelined after entering the concussion protocol when hit in the face during a victory against the visiting Storm on Friday.Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello also missed the game for personal reasons, and assistant Julie Hairgrove served as head coach.Bird made two 3-pointers and Jewell Loyd and Stewart made one each during a 15-2 run at the outset of the third quarter that gave Seattle a 59-41 lead. .@S10Bird & @Piphdagreat10 were both MONEY tonight to help the @seattlestorm get the dub#CountIt pic.twitter.com/TSPTqCdn8D— WNBA (@WNBA) July 12, 2021 Phoenix got as close as seven before Prince's 3-pointer gave the Storm a 66-56 lead at the end of the period. Nurse made two 3-pointers to help the Mercury pull within 75-72 with 2:18 left.Jewell Loyd answered with a 3-pointer and Bird added a basket that gave the Storm an 80-72 lead with 43.9 seconds left and put the game away.Nurse scored eight points to help Phoenix grab a 23-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.The Storm scored the first 11 points of the second quarter as Phoenix went scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes.Diggins-Smith ended the drought by making a 3-pointer and the Mercury got within six points once more before Seattle built a 40-28 lead. Griner scored four points and added an assist to help Phoenix cut the deficit to 44-39 at halftime.ALL RESULTS1. Dream 68 - 79 Fever2. Storm 82 - 75 Mercury3. Sparks 61 - Lynx 86. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :