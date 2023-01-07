Basketball

NBA: When will Stephen Curry return from injury break?

Curry, who was hurt in a game against the Indiana Pacers on December 14, told reporters at the Warriors’ Chase Center his first “no-limits” training session with teammates felt good.

AFP
07 January, 2023 11:10 IST
Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts from the sideline during the second half of his team’s NBA game against the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday.

Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts from the sideline during the second half of his team’s NBA game against the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took part in full practice on Friday for the first time since suffering a partially dislocated left shoulder, and could be back in NBA action next week.

“It was nice to break a sweat,” Curry said.

“Today was the first day of practising with everybody and being around the guys in terms of getting up and down, five-on-five with contact.

“It’s been, what, three and a half weeks? I feel like I haven’t lost too much.”

Curry concluded practice with shooting drills, wearing a white sleeve under his jersey on his left arm and shoulder.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers suggested recently that Curry could be back in action next Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that timetable seemed possible, although Curry has yet to be medically cleared to return for the reigning champion Warriors.

“He’s progressed really well,” Kerr said. “There have been no setbacks.

“He’s getting on the court and doing more and more each day. As Bob said, we’re hopeful that next week sometime he’ll be able to come back. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Curry, 34, was averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game before his injury, shooting 50 per cent from the field.

Curry said a decision on his return would be a day-by-day thing.

“The whole plan has been to be ready when I’m ready,” he said.

The Warriors have gone 6-4 in Curry’s absence. But their struggles on the road -- which pre-date his injury, have continued and the defending champion is just 3-16 away from home this season, 17-3 on its home court.

