Warriors assistant coach Milojevic hospitalised in Salt Lake City; Game vs Jazz postponed

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojevic was stricken during a private team dinner.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 08:02 IST , SALT LAKE CITY - 1 MIN READ

AP
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic smiles before an NBA game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has been hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night, the team said Wednesday.

The seriousness of the situation led the NBA to postpone Wednesday’s game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojevic was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojevic’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The 46-year-old Milojevic is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, plus is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojevic spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

The Jazz said tickets for Wednesday’s game would be honoured for the rescheduled date to be announced.

