Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic headline rosters for NBA Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic headline the rosters for the NBA Rising Stars Game at the All-Star weekend.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, but a knee injury meant he only made his debut last week.

He was selected by the NBA for the United States team to replace the injured Wendell Carter Jr, who is not expected to be back in action until after the All-Star break.

Williamson is joined by Trae Young and will go up against a World team that includes Doncic in Chicago on February 14.

Young and Doncic will be making their All-Star debuts at United Center, while Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant was also among the first and second-year players named.