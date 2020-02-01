More Sports Basketball Basketball Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic headline rosters for NBA Rising Stars Game Luka Doncic and Trae Young will make their All-Star debuts and contest a Rising Stars Game that will include Zion Williamson. Tom Webber 01 February, 2020 01:04 IST Zion Williamson in action for the New Orleans Pelicans. - Getty Images Tom Webber 01 February, 2020 01:04 IST Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic headline the rosters for the NBA Rising Stars Game at the All-Star weekend.The New Orleans Pelicans selected Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, but a knee injury meant he only made his debut last week.He was selected by the NBA for the United States team to replace the injured Wendell Carter Jr, who is not expected to be back in action until after the All-Star break.Williamson is joined by Trae Young and will go up against a World team that includes Doncic in Chicago on February 14.Young and Doncic will be making their All-Star debuts at United Center, while Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant was also among the first and second-year players named.USA: Trae Young, Zion Williamson, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Devonte' Graham, Wendell Carter Jr, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Eric Paschall, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.World: Luka Doncic, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Deandre Ayton, RJ Barrett, Brandon Clarke, Shai Gilgeous-Alexaner, Rui Hachimura, Svi Mykhailiuk, Josh Okogie, Moritz Wagner. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.