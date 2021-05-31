Asian Boxing C'Ships: India reviews Panghal loss to Zoirov, Thapa settles for silver

Shakhobidin Zoirov's dominance over India's Amit Panghal extended as the Uzbek beat the latter to win gold in the flyweight category at the Asian Boxing Championships.



Panghal, the defending champion had to be content with a silver medal this year after losing an exhausting final to his known nemesis in a but that was billed as a dress rehearsal for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. Panghal lost a closely contested game in the 52kg category with a 3-2 decision going in favour of Olympic champion Zoirov.



In a tweet, Panghal dedicated the silver medal to his formative coach Anil Dhankar and to the youth of the country.





Zoirov claimed the opening round.

But in the second round, Panghal raised his game by a notch, evading Zoirov's range with his pace and landing his left straights precisely. Zoirov, on the other hand, struggled to connect.

The two went all out in the third round but it was Panghal who was more impressive with his body shots despite an injured eye. He even had the judges' verdict in his favour for the round but it was not enough to alter the final score-line.

This is Panghal's third consecutive loss to Zoirov, with one of the previous two losses coming in the gold medal bout of the 2019 World Championships.

With 15 medals, India surpassed its previous best-ever show at this Championship, achieved in 2019, when the country secured 13 medals in all, including two gold.



UPDATE: India is formally contesting the verdict.



India sought a review of the second round of the bout which Panghal won on a split count but looked to have dominated completely. The result of the review will be known later.

India has lodged PROTEST



India has contested the R2 decision of the spilt verdict 23 and surprise loss of @Boxerpanghal in the finals of ASBC #AsianEliteBoxingChampionships in Dubai against reigning World & @Olympics champion S Zoirov of #PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/Xt09rwbxVP — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 31, 2021



Thapa settles for silver

Thapa (64kg) also lost by the same margin to Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig, the reigning Asian Games silver-medallist. This was Thapa's fifth successive podium finish at the showpiece and second silver.

Both the contests had the Indian boxers doing most things right but not getting the judges' nod.



(With inputs from PTI)