BFI to look into boxers’ allegations of misbehaviour leveled against head coach

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday said it would look into the allegations of misbehaviour leveled against head coach C.A. Kuttappa by boxers Ankush Dahiya and Ashish Insha.

Both boxers have written to the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sports Authority of India and the BFI about the issue and have highlighted their grievances on social media.

It is learnt that both had taken leave from the National camp at Patiala for personal reasons and were allegedly misbehaved with by Kuttappa on their return to the camp. Ankush even alleged that Kuttappa “kicked his injured back.”

According to a source, the issue arose due to the boxers’ non-compliance of quarantine rules.

“We will look into the matter and find out what’s the truth,” said a BFI official.

Kuttappa could not be contacted.