BFI to look into boxers' allegations of misbehaviour leveled against head coach Ankush Dahiya and Ashish Insha have written to the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SAI and BFI about the issue and highlighted their grievances on social media. Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 25 March, 2021 20:38 IST Boxers Ankush Dahiya and Ashish Insha had taken leave from the National camp at Patiala for personal reasons and were allegedly misbehaved with by head coach C.A. Kuttappa on their return to the camp. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - AP Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 25 March, 2021 20:38 IST The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday said it would look into the allegations of misbehaviour leveled against head coach C.A. Kuttappa by boxers Ankush Dahiya and Ashish Insha.Both boxers have written to the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sports Authority of India and the BFI about the issue and have highlighted their grievances on social media.It is learnt that both had taken leave from the National camp at Patiala for personal reasons and were allegedly misbehaved with by Kuttappa on their return to the camp. Ankush even alleged that Kuttappa "kicked his injured back."READ | AIBA appoints Olympic champion Istvan Kovacs as secretary general According to a source, the issue arose due to the boxers' non-compliance of quarantine rules."We will look into the matter and find out what's the truth," said a BFI official.Kuttappa could not be contacted.