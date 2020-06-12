More Sports Boxing Boxing Joshua clash with Fury unlikely to be in Britain: Hearn Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury had agreed for two fights in 2021 but Eddie Heran conceded that the boxers will not fight in Britain. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:22 IST Britain's Anthony Joshua smiles during a press conference at Wembley stadium in London. (File Photo) - AP Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:22 IST Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury is unlikely to take place in Britain, promoter Eddie Hearn said. Joshua and Fury had agreed for two fights in 2021 but Heran conceded that the boxers will not fight in Britain. According to a report in AFP, Saudi Arabia, which staged Joshua's win over Andy Ruiz Jr, has emerged as favourite to host the fight."If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic, (but) we know Saudi Arabia would love to have this fight. We had a wonderful experience last time with the Andy Ruiz fight," Hearn, who was quoted by AFP told Matchroom's Youtube channel."We've had offers from China, we've had offers from around the world. This is the biggest fight in boxing, it doesn't get any bigger."There's not going to be any country that stages major events that won't want this fight," he said. Hearn, however, did not rule out the possibility of Britain holding the second meeting. "Everyone will talk about this fight taking place in the UK but it doesn't work like that," Hearn said."We have to go back to report the offers to these people's teams. It's a dangerous sport so let them make their money. It's a two-fight deal so one will take place in an alternative venue to the other fight. If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic," he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.