Joshua clash with Fury unlikely to be in Britain: Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury is unlikely to take place in Britain, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Joshua and Fury had agreed for two fights in 2021 but Heran conceded that the boxers will not fight in Britain.

According to a report in AFP, Saudi Arabia, which staged Joshua's win over Andy Ruiz Jr, has emerged as favourite to host the fight.

"If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic, (but) we know Saudi Arabia would love to have this fight. We had a wonderful experience last time with the Andy Ruiz fight," Hearn, who was quoted by AFP told Matchroom's Youtube channel.

"We've had offers from China, we've had offers from around the world. This is the biggest fight in boxing, it doesn't get any bigger.

"There's not going to be any country that stages major events that won't want this fight," he said.

Hearn, however, did not rule out the possibility of Britain holding the second meeting.

"Everyone will talk about this fight taking place in the UK but it doesn't work like that," Hearn said.

"We have to go back to report the offers to these people's teams. It's a dangerous sport so let them make their money. It's a two-fight deal so one will take place in an alternative venue to the other fight. If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic," he added.