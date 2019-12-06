Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2 live streaming: what time is the fight, schedule and all you need to know

Andy Ruiz Jr will defend the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight titles when he takes on Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua has been defeated just once in 23 fights, winning 22. Ruiz Jr has fought 34 times, winning 33. 22 of those bouts by knock out.

What is it?

It's the rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua, following their first fight in June this year.

When is the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua fight?

The fight takes place on Saturday, December 7.

Where is the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua fight?

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

What time is the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua fight likely to start?

Saudi Arabia is two and a half hours behind India and the fight is expected to start at 2:30 am IST on Sunday.

Where is the live streaming of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 boxing fight?

There is no official streaming site.