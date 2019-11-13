India assured of 12 medals at Asian Youth Boxing

India’s tally of assured medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships swelled to 12 after four more boxers from the country advanced to the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Satender Singh (91kg) defeated Korean Haneul Jung to make the last-four in the men’s draw. Joining him was Selay Soy (49kg), who put it past Taiwan’s Tzu-Chen.

In the women’s draw, Poonam (54kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) made the medal rounds. While Poonam out-punched Philippines’ Caranagan Kaye, Arundhati defeated Taiwan’s Pin-Ju Chen.

However, it was curtains for the other Indians in fray in Thursday’s quarterfinal bouts.

In the men’s competition, Akshay Kumar (64kg) lost to Darkhan Duiisebay of Kazakhstan. Also bowing out were Vijaydeep (69kg) and Lakshya Chahar (81kg).

Vijaydeep lost in a split verdict to Rustambek Uulu Nuradin of Kyrgyzstan. Chahar was also beaten in a split decision by Uzbekistan’s Shokhjakhon Abdullev.

Among the women, Rajni (48kg) lost to Japan’s Sinchara Hikaru in a split decision.

Earlier in the day, India was already assured of a bagful of medals after six of the country’s pugilists advanced to the semifinals with dominating victories in Mongolia.

Soy Selay (49kg), Aman (+91kg), Ankit Narwal (60kg), Naorem Chanu (51kg), Jasmine (57kg) and Vinka (64kg) made the last four stage.

Selay defeated Philippines’ Flint Jara 5-0, while Aman (+91kg) out-punched Taiwan’s Kai-Hsung Wang in a bout that didn’t go the full distance. Narwal was also up against a Taiwanese in Yu Lin and the Indian prevailed 5-0.

Chanu, Jasmine shine

In the women’s draw, Chanu claimed a 5-0 triumph over Korea’s Eunsu Sun.

Jasmine and Vinka were both rewarded for domination with early closure. While Jasmine got the better of Japan’s Kimura Mona, Vinka sailed past Taiwan’s Hsueh-Tzu Tsui.

However, Neha Kasnyal (60kg) and Rohit Mor (52kg) bowed out following quarterfinals losses.

Kasnyal was defeated 2-3 by Korea’s Mihyun Jo, while Mor went down to Thailand’s Surawut Sukhtet by a similar scoreline.