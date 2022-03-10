Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships: Krrish, Ravi enter finals with contrasting wins

India's Krrish Pal and Ravi Saini progressed into the junior boys’ finals with contrasting victories at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.



While Krrish dominated Thailand’s Kangpi Bokhunthod in the 46kg semi-finals, winning it comfortably by unanimous decision, Ravi Saini (48kg) worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Boranbek.

In the finals, Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan’s Anushervon Fazylov and Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan respectively.



Later tonight, seven more Indian junior boxers, including Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg), will be in action in the boys semi-finals.



India’s junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls and nine in boys categories, at the continental event. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.

The tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.