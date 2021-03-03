Boxam International: Kaushik, Husamuddin enter quarterfinals

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik progressed through to the quarter-finals in the 63kg light welterweight category on the opening day of the Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain on Wednesday.

Kaushik defeated local favourite Raddouane Ammari 5-0 in his bout and will face Kazakhstan's Sufiullin Zakir in the quarters.

Another Indian boxer Mohammed Husamuddin, competing in the 57kg category, also made his way to the last eight stage of the competition after defeating Juan Manuel Torres of Spain 4-1 in his bout.

He will face off against Simone Spada. Zakir of Italy in his quarter-final clash.

The second day of competition will see six Indian pugilists in action, including the likes of MC Mary Kom (51kg), Jasmine and Manisha Moun (57kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg), all competing in their respective quarter-final bouts.