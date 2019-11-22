More Sports Boxing Boxing A storm is coming: Mayweather coming out of retirement Retirement appears to be a fluid concept to Floyd Mayweather Jr, who looks primed to return to combat sports in some form next year. Russell Greaves 22 November, 2019 19:08 IST Floyd Mayweather Jr - Getty Images Russell Greaves 22 November, 2019 19:08 IST Floyd Mayweather Jr has announced he is coming of retirement in 2020 and will work with UFC president Dana White to deliver a "spectacular event".The unbeaten five-weight world champion boxer caused a stir when he returned to the ring in 2017 to take on UFC star Conor McGregor in a blockbuster super welterweight bout in Las Vegas.Having won that fight, Mayweather hung up his gloves once more – but the 42-year-old appears set for another comeback, if his Instagram posts are anything to go by. View this post on Instagram Coming out of retirement in 2020 A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:54pm PST In one post, Mayweather wrote alongside a picture of himself in boxing shorts with his hands taped: "Coming out of retirement in 2020."In another, next to an image of him sitting with White, he added: "@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020."Mayweather included 'boxing', 'UFC' and 'MMA' in his list of accompanying hashtags.Although Mayweather has previously dismissed the idea of adding to his tally of 50 professional boxing fights, he has expressed a willingness to participate in money-spinning exhibition matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.