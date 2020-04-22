AIBA keen to bring back headgear for male amateur boxers

Noticing the growing concern among support staff about head injuries to boxers, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is deliberating on bringing back the headgear for the male amateur boxers.

Dr. Karanjeet Singh, who represented the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) in an inter-continental medical commission meeting of the AIBA in Laussane last month, felt bringing back the headgear would be a wise decision.

"Over the last six-seven years, the number of cuts on the head and face has increased due to the absence of headgear. The agenda of the meeting was to find medical reasons to reinstate headgear and reduce concussion and cuts on the face,” Karanjeet told Sportstar.

“We presented some facts which we have noted here in India. For example, in the boxing league there were 15 per cent injuries in close to 100 bouts (for men) while there was no injury in the National camp, where we had about 500 bouts in 31 sparring sessions from November 15 to March 18, in Patiala.

“The use of headgear is compulsory during training and trials. Even the professional boxers wear headgear during training. The other point is without the headgear, incidents of head-butting have increased. It inflicts serious injuries on boxers.”

According to Karanjeet, a Himachal Pradesh sports medicine specialist who has been associated with boxing for the past two decades, there were favourable opinions in the meeting about the return of headgear for men.

Coming to injury management during lockdown, especially during the summer season, Karanjeet – one of the speakers in the online training programme being conducted by the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India – said, “It is important to stay hydrated and avoid muscular cramps and spasms. The boxers should follow the coaches’ advice and train accordingly while staying safe at home. They need to be careful as prevention of injury in combat sports is always better.”