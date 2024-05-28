MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Otgonbaatar to force a standing count in the very first minute.

Published : May 28, 2024 17:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Otgonbaatar
Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Otgonbaatar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Otgonbaatar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nishant Dev outclassed Mongolian Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto in just over two minutes in the 71kg second round to reach the pre-quarter stage while Abhinash Jamwal was knocked out by Jose Manuel Viafara Fory in the 63.5kg category at the 2nd Boxing World qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Otgonbaatar to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.

Earlier, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia’s Viafara Fory.

ALSO READ | Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics

He dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges. As per the rules, the judges were asked again to weigh the performance and decide the winner; all of them then finally voted in Fory’s favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score 5:0 for the Colombian.

Third Indian boxer, Sachin Siwach will take on Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg round of 32 bout later in the day.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nishant Dev /

sachin siwach /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Pakistan highlights, 2nd T20I: ENG v PAK, England wins by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 28: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Caruana lead field; Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali among Indian representatives
    Team Sportstar
  5. As four-year doping ban ends, China’s Sun eyes return to pool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro defeats Naamun Monkhor to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics
    PTI
  4. Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Loura beats Nikolov in thrilling clash to advance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxing World Qualifiers: Siwach outpunches Mukuka to give India winning start
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Pakistan highlights, 2nd T20I: ENG v PAK, England wins by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 28: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Caruana lead field; Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali among Indian representatives
    Team Sportstar
  5. As four-year doping ban ends, China’s Sun eyes return to pool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment