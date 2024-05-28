Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout

Nishant Dev outclassed Mongolian Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto in just over two minutes in the 71kg second round to reach the pre-quarter stage while Abhinash Jamwal was knocked out by Jose Manuel Viafara Fory in the 63.5kg category at the 2nd Boxing World qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Otgonbaatar to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.

Earlier, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia’s Viafara Fory.

He dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges. As per the rules, the judges were asked again to weigh the performance and decide the winner; all of them then finally voted in Fory’s favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score 5:0 for the Colombian.

Third Indian boxer, Sachin Siwach will take on Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg round of 32 bout later in the day.