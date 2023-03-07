Boxing

Court did not interfere in World C’ship team selection, says BFI in reply to boxers’ plea

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 07 March, 2023 18:41 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The World championships will be held in Delhi from March 16 to 26. | Photo Credit: Seth Wenig/AP

After hearing the petition filed by boxers Manju Rani (48kg), Shiksha Narwal (54kg) and Poonam Poonia (60kg) challenging their non-inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming World women’s boxing championships, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ‘did not interfere with the selections’ made for the elite event.

“After inclusion in the National camp, the athletes were evaluated on various parameters by the High Performance Director and National team coaches. The selection was done without (any) bias and the team was selected after carefully evaluating players over the weeks at the National camp,” said a statement from the BFI.

The court “did not interfere with the selections made for the World championships.”

The BFI has been directed to place on record the internal evaluation papers on Monday.

The court also directed the BFI to consider the petitioners as reserve boxers in their respective weight categories, said the boxers’ counsel Sandeep Lamba.

The World championships will be held in Delhi from March 16 to 26.

