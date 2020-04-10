More Sports Boxing Boxing Mayweather vows to follow uncle as great fight trainer Roger Mayweather, who died last month at age 59, trained his nephew Floyd for much of the unbeaten champion’s career. PTI Los Angeles 10 April, 2020 22:46 IST “Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career,” Mayweather wrote on his Instagram. - Getty Images PTI Los Angeles 10 April, 2020 22:46 IST Floyd Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, said Friday he hopes emulate late uncle Roger by becoming a successful trainer.Mayweather posted a message on his Instagram account along with video footage of him working with his 14-year-old nephew.“I am new at training and so far I’ve been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together,” Mayweather wrote.“But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world.” Roger Mayweather, who died last month at age 59, trained Floyd for much of the unbeaten champion’s career. Floyd Sr. also trained his son. View this post on Instagram This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew @slugboi.chris who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work. The first time was with my oldest son @kingkoraun which you may have seen I recently posted. As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career. In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired... @tmtbside7 A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT “Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career,” Mayweather wrote.The coronavirus pandemic has kept Mayweather isolated and given him time to ponder his future in boxing.“In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals,” he wrote.“I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.