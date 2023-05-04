IBA Boxing World Championships: Deepak, Govind notch wins

Deepak Bohria and Govind Sahani registered wins in their respective matches at the IBA men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent on Thursday.

2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak beat Colombia’s Luis Delgado by a scoreline of 5-0 in a Round of 62 match in the 51kg category, while Govind Sahani defeated Tajikistan’s Mehron Shafiev 5-0 in a second round match in the 48kg division.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and Narender Berwal will be in action later in the day.

More to follow