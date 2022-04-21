Nikhat Zareen: Excited to compete in Elite Women World Championship

The Indian women’s boxing team left on Thursday for the Elite Women World Boxing Championship to be held in Turkey from May 6 to 21, 2022.

A 12-member contingent, including Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, is set to compete in the tournament, a crucial event before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games later this year. For the record, the Government of India has sanctioned a total amount of ₹92.12 lakh to facilitate the training camp and competition for the team.

“I’m really excited and confident [about competing at the World Championship],” 25-year-old Nikhat said as per a communique by the Sports Authority of India.

ALSO READ - New pro boxing league in August

“Lately I’ve been on a good run and I hope that it will continue. I’ve prepared well for it. I had analysed my performance and worked on the things in which I was lacking. I’ll give my best at the world championship,” she said.

Nikhat is set to compete at the Asian Games later this year in the women’s 51kg category. She has been training along with the rest of the women’s boxing team at the SAI national centre of excellence IG Stadium, Delhi. Apart from Nikhat, Manisha Moun (57kg), Jasmine (60kg), Lovlina (69kg) and Saweety Boora (75kg) have sealed berths from the women’s team for the Asian Games 2022.

‘Technical boxer’

Commenting on her training at SAI centres over the years, Nikhat said she had improved her game, both physically and mentally.

“I’m more of a technical boxer now. There have been good benefits from training at the SAI centres, like we get good coaches, good training facilities, proper diet, etc. All the necessities that an athlete needs have been taken care of. We can train at any SAI centres during the off season which really helps an athlete financially and to remain at the top fitness. I’m really grateful towards SAI for all the help they provide to us,” Nikhat, who is based on Hyderabad, said.

Boxers participating at Elite Women World Boxing Championship, Turkey, include Nitu Ghanghas, Anamika, Nikhat Zareen, Shiksha, Jasmine, Manisha, Parveen Hooda, Ankushita Boro, Lovlina, Saweety, Pooja Rani, Nandini.