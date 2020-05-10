Mother's Day | My mother once carried me to hospital: Akhil Kumar

I am fortunate to have a supportive mother (Shyama Devi) who backed me in every step of my life. My father (Shiv Bhagwan Mishra) is a righteous person. When he used to get angry for something, my mother would come to save me. She is very practical and has a positive outlook towards life.

Once I broke my right wrist and she lifted me in her hands and walked to the hospital, which was not very far from our house.

If I did not eat after training in order to lose weight, she used to cry. In fact, my mother was the person who arranged the money for me when I shifted to the Bhiwani hostel (in 1997) to pursue boxing.

As conservative Brahmins, we never ate meat. Someone once convinced me that eating meat would help me gain more strength. So I ate meat. My mother was furious after knowing this. I could get entry into the house only after taking a bath. Nevertheless, she was always forgiving.

When I became successful, she was so proud but could never express her emotions. She used to fast for my well-being and successful career.

After the 2008 Olympics, I took (my wife) Punam to my home and introduced her as a journalist. A little later, I told my mother that I wanted to marry this girl. She took out a pair of earrings and presented it to Punam.

Even today, when I visit home, she prepares my favourite bhindi and karele ki subji. I cannot express in words how I feel for my mother.

As told to Y. B. Sarangi.